lentz lawsuit files

Christine Lentz, the former athletic director at Ocean City High School, sued the district after she was forced to resign and was later prosecuted over allegations she hacked into the then-superintendent's email. Her criminal case resulted in an acquittal at a jury trial, but she was unable to regain her job. In the wake of the acquittal, she sued the district, first filing a complaint in federal court (left) and later in state court (right). The suit in state court is still pending, but Lentz still attempted to be seated on the Ocean City School Board, after being elected to the Upper Township School Board, which is allowed to send three representatives to Ocean City. Ocean City has blocked her due to what they called a "conflict of interest."

 Herald Graphic

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – Controversy continues to embroil the Upper Township Board of Education. This time, it’s the newest member of the board who finds herself in the crosshairs. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments