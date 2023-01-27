COLD SPRING – Joseph Castellucci announced his pending retirement as superintendent of the Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) School District.
Castellucci first came to LCMR in 1996 as an assistant principal. He took over as superintendent after Chris Kobik retired from the position in 2019.
LCMR is the county’s only regional school district, with three constituent municipalities in Cape May, Lower Township and West Cape May. Cape May Point also sends students to LCMR, with the borough paying tuition for each student it sends.
Castellucci took the reins at LCMR just as the pandemic hit the county. He saw the school district through the worst of the Covid years and now says, with several projects completed, that “it is a good time to go.”
Castellucci leaves a $174,689 per year salary as head of the approximately 1,200 student district, which contains one of five public high schools in the county.
According to data in the district’s annual financial statements, enrollment in the 2020-2021 school year was down 5% from the year prior. Enrollment in the regional district peaked in 2010 and is down 25% since that time.
