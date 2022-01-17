61e45aa016aef.image.jpg
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law Jan. 13 that appropriates a total of $5,150,531 from the “Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act” to provide grants for school security projects in New Jersey school districts.

Lower Cape May Regional School will be the lone recipient in Cape May County, receiving $73,761.

The funding will be allocated to the installation of silent panic alarms to alert law enforcement during an emergency as required by Alyssa’s Law, as well as other school security upgrades. 

“The safety and well-being of students and educators across our state is one of our top priorities. By investing in school security, we are also investing in healthy and safe learning environments,” stated Murphy. “This funding will help many schools make necessary security enhancements to their facilities.”

