Middle Township High School - File Photo.jpg

Students are pictured entering Middle Township High School.

 File Photo

COURT HOUSE – Players and parents from Middle Township High School are advocating for the Board of Education to restore recently ousted lacrosse coach Justin Haworth, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

The rookie coach was asked to resign after a May 6 incident where he lost his temper at an official, yelling obscenities, The Press said.

Haworth himself acknowledges he messed up, but that he should be given another opportunity. That was precisely the argument made by parents who spoke to the Board of Education on the subject. 

While Haworth is not currently employed by the district, he and his supporters are hoping that the public comments will change the decision of school leadership, The Press reported.

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

