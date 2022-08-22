CREST HAVEN - Dr. Nancy M. Hudanich is set to retire from her position as superintendent of the county’s Special Service and Technical School Districts. A celebration for Hudanich was held Aug. 18.
After service in the Middle Township School District, Hudanich came to the county technical district in 2006 as assistant superintendent. She became the district’s sixth superintendent July 1, 2012.
When Special Services superintendent Barbara Makoski announced her retirement, the county moved to streamline the two districts. The two were merged under a single board of education. Hudanich was appointed as the shared superintendent for the two districts as of July 1, 2018.
Just one year prior to her retirement celebration, Hudanich stepped down from a 32-year tenure as a member of the Avalon borough’s governing body. First elected in 1989, Hudanich chose not to stand for reelection in 2021. At her retirement from municipal duties, Mayor Martin Pagliughi, himself holding office continuously since 1991, credited Hudanich’s work on borough budget and finance issues with shaping the sound financial standing of the borough today.
Hudanich holds a doctorate in education from Seton Hall University. For decades, Hudanich has been a municipal and educational guiding force in Cape May County. As Pagliughi noted, the benefits of her endeavors remain.
