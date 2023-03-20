TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today (March 17) announced a bill in partnership with the Legislature to offer additional funding to school districts that will see a reduction in school aid from the State in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget as a result of the S-2 funding formula. The legislation – sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal, Senator Andrew Zwicker, and Assemblyman Roy Freiman – will make over $100 million available to eligible districts.
editor's pick
Gov. Murphy, Others Announce Legislation to Support Districts Seeing Reductions in School Aid in FY24 Budget Under S-2 Funding Formula
Bill Will Appropriate Over $100M in Supplemental K-12 Funding
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood Officials Arraigned on Illegal Health Benefits Charges
- Tip Leads to Arrest of N. Wildwood Man on Weapon, Drug Charges
- N. Wildwood Contracts for Gateway Design
- BREAKING: Wildwood Officials Indicted in Health Benefits Case
- Ornamental Arches Continue to Rise on Cape May Promenade
- DEP Denies N. Wildwood’s Emergency Request to Extend Bulkhead
- OC Couple Goes to Indianapolis to Help Son, 5, Diagnosed with PANS
- Coyotes ‘Are Aggressive,’ Lower Resident Says
- Indictments Filed March 14
- Former DEP Assistant Commissioner Wants to Help Solve N. Wildwood, DEP Conflict
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - Why does Wildwood Crest need a Fine Arts Building?? What a waste of taxpayers money!!!
- Crest - Moderator, just curious, approximately how many spout-offs to you generally get in a week?
- Wildwood - Quit all the complaining. Look at the bright side, spring is here and the sun will be warming us up soon. I am looking forward to a great summer with friends and family. Who cares about a shed or a...
- Villas - I have a whole library full of self help books.people have given me. Ok ok, I hear that collective spouter snicker. All those who love to google, try looking up a lot of those authors. Most died...
- Avalon - Instead of Speaker McCarthy focusing on what's happening in New York, perhaps the economy and inflation would be a better use of his time and energy? Trying to make life better for everyday...