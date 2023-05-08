63979637c9f4c.image.jpg

At a time money is tight for the Upper Township School District, there could be a devastating blow looming, in the form of a years-old $1 million dispute with the state that no one seems eager to talk about.

PETERSBURG – The status of a dispute between the Upper Township Board of Education and the state’s Department of the Treasury remains unclear, after the state told the district it was liable for over $1 million due to an alleged unauthorized early retirement incentive set up in the 2000s. 

