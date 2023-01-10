REDACTED UPPER SCHOOL BOARD DOCS

Several terms were redacted from a copy of former Superintendent Vincent Palmieri's separation agreement with the Upper Township Board of Education, which was released to the newspaper by the board, in compliance with an Open Public Records Act request. Five full sections were redacted and more than four of the document’s eight pages were blacked out. The document did reveal Palmieri will make $300,000 over the next two years to not work. 

 Provided

PETERSBURG – Former Superintendent Vincent Palmieri will be paid more than $300,000 spread over two years, after resigning from the Upper Township School District, an agreement with the school board revealed.

Upper Township School District Business Administrator and Custodian of Records Laurie Ryan 
Brett Gorman, attorney for the Upper Township Board of Education
SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT MICHELE BARBIERI 
The Agreement, between Vincent Palmieri and the Upper Township Board of Education.

