Dennis Township Education Association Presentation

The leadership of the Dennis Township Education Association gave a slideshow presentation showing how crowded classrooms would be if teachers are cut in the 2023-2024 school year.  

 

 Christopher South

CLERMONT – Dennis Township Board of Education (BOE) passed a resolution, April 27, that will result in more crowded classrooms in the new school year, pending the results of the Nov. 7 school election, when the next budget and special questions come up for a vote. 

