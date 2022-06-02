CREST HAVEN – Cape May Tech was recommended to receive $14 million in funding for capital projects, Governor Murphy announced May 31.
“We’re very excited about this. We’re a county school and this is for all county students,” says Dr. Nancy Hudanich, superintendent of Cape May County Technical School District.
The state’s funding will combine with a significant investment from the county, resulting in a project total of $19.2 million.
The multi-million-dollar investment will be used to continue comprehensive curriculum expansion efforts and develop facilities that support new and improved educational initiatives.
This money will be used in part to create new programs in marine maintenance, medical and dental assisting, electrical and cybersecurity. Additionally, the automotive, diesel, pre-engineering, allied medical, informational technology, finance and natural science subject areas will see updating.
Capital investments include an esports arena, a drone park, four new classrooms, two new shop areas, renovated faculty lounges, an expanded cafeteria, a new college and career readiness center, a renovated boat house, a new dock and a new track and field for county-wide use.
The legislature must give their final approval before the money can be distributed. The $14,450,859 proposed award for Cape May Tech is the largest set to be given to any county vocational school in the state.
The money comes from the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act, a $500 million undertaking to improve and expand career and technical education programs throughout the state. The bond project was approved by voters in 2018.
