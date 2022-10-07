Along the Harbor.jpg

Middle school students walk along the harbor in Cape May with Clean Ocean Action volunteers Oct. 6.

 Sarah Renninger

CAPE MAY – It was a beautiful sunny day for a field trip Oct. 6 as the Nature Center of Cape May hosted 143 middle school students from six Cape May County schools in a day of hands-on science exploration.

students 1.jpg

Over 100 local middle school students attend the Student Summit for a hands-on learning experience in marine education at the Nature Center of Cape May Oct. 6.
Nature Center.jpg

Nature Center of Cape May served as the host for the Clean Ocean Action (COA) Student Summit Oct. 6.
Wilson and Serra.jpg

Caylee Wilson and Hai Serra, Lower Cape May Regional High School students, guide local middle schoolers at their workstation at the Nature Center of Cape May Oct. 6.
Sarah Holman and Makayla Wollaver oct 6.jpg

Sarah Holman and Makayla Wollaver, Lower Cape May Regional High School students, guide middle school students at their workstation, at the Nature Center of Cape May Oct. 6.
students 2.jpg

Over 100 local middle school students attend the Student Summit for a hands-on learning experience in marine education at the Nature Center of Cape May Oct. 6.
students 3.jpg

Over 100 local middle school students attend the Student Summit for a hands-on learning experience in marine education at the Nature Center of Cape May Oct. 6.

