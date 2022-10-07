CAPE MAY – It was a beautiful sunny day for a field trip Oct. 6 as the Nature Center of Cape May hosted 143 middle school students from six Cape May County schools in a day of hands-on science exploration.
The students were hosted by the Clean Ocean Action (COA) organization, Lower Cape May Regional High School teacher of marine science and COA board member Jeff Martin.
Kristen Grazioso, Education and Volunteer Coordinator for COA, was thrilled to be in the South Jersey area offering middle school students the chance to experience marine environmental education at the Jersey Shore.
The Student Summit has always been hosted at Island Beach State Park, in Seaside Park. But the location was simply too far for many South Jersey middle schools.
“The Student Summit at the Jersey Shore is an opportunity for students to receive a unique, educational program that combines peer-to-peer learning with outdoor experiences emphasizing personal connections to the sea and environmental stewardship,” Grazioso shared.
Local middle school students enjoyed the wonderful weather as they participated in workstations led by Lower Cape May Regional High School students. The “teachers” at the environmental workstations were excited to be a part of this adventure and a part of marine-based learning.
Martin explained that he had no problem getting his high school students to volunteer to work with the younger students.
“They wanted to share what they have learned in class,” Martin said.
Topics at the stations ranged from horseshoe crabs and terrapins to sources of pollution and marine litter. And excursions to the harbor were led by accredited environmental groups.
Martin beamed with pride, “I was so thrilled to bring Clean Ocean’s Student Summit to Cape May.”
One student told the Herald he’d love to do it again.
“This was a lot of fun, learning things I didn’t know,” he exclaimed.
Another middle schooler was so excited to “pet” a horseshoe crab. Other students enjoyed walking up to the top of the Nature Center and using binoculars to look out over the harbor.
Everyone was engaged in discussion or observation. With live creatures to touch and detailed student workbooks filled with new information, the day was a great learning experience for all.
The “Seaside Symposium” was appreciated by the students and volunteers. And Grazioso is proud of the work she has initiated for the Student Summits, making them fun, informative and engaging experiences for middle school students across New Jersey.
The Nature Center of Cape May and COA both have mission statements that promote the awareness of keeping the ocean and waterways clean, beautiful, and protected.
How do we educate and motivate more people to care about our beaches and bays? Do you involve your children or students in helping to keep our waterways clean? Email srenninger@cmcherald.com.