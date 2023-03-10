editor's pick
County Emergency Management, Tech School Create Dispatching Partnership
Local Students to Receive Training for Careers in Dispatching
CREST HAVEN - The Cape May County Department of Emergency Management and the Cape May County Technical High School are creating a new partnership to inform and educate students who are interested in a career in emergency dispatching services. The experience will be part of the School’s Law Enforcement and Public Safety Program.
- Seaville - Increasing Pell Grant amounts, as proposed by Biden, to solve student debt is analogous to trying to cure an opioid addiction by increasing the heroin dose to a drug addict . Stop the madness.
- Court House - To the commentor who stated: “Nothing in your follow-up spout negates what I said about the 2020 riots and Jan. 6 insurrection riot both being atrocities.” I never argued that it did. I only pointed...
- West Wildwood - Remembering the Wide World of Sports. "The THRILL of victory and the AGONY of defeat", a truism! Our Rep. politicians have 'altered' this reality, should we be surprised at all?...
- Cape May County - With everyone’s taxes going up I hope the county commissioner and his fellow band of commissions along with his BA and Assistant BA can keep the county taxes at 0 increase like he did for his town....
- Wildwood - Yellow boat morale is down, no raises in 2023 for front line lifeguards