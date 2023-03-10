Cape Tech - File Photo.jpg

CREST HAVEN - The Cape May County Department of Emergency Management and the Cape May County Technical High School are creating a new partnership to inform and educate students who are interested in a career in emergency dispatching services. The experience will be part of the School’s Law Enforcement and Public Safety Program.

