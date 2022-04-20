OCEAN CITY – At a recent Ocean City School Board meeting, parents confronted school board officials over how new state standards regarding teaching sexuality in schools will affect curriculum this fall.
According to a report in the Press of Atlantic City, parents are lobbying local government officials to revise the state’s standards for sexual education, which were approved in 2020 and are set to go into effect this fall.
Thomas Baruffi, Ocean City’s acting superintendent, said that the school is required to adopt the state board of education’s standards, the Press reported.
In a statement released last week, Gov. Phil Murphy said parents should have a say in their child’s education and can have their child opt out of a lesson they think would be better discussed in their own home.
“We have seen a handful of sample lesson plans being circulated that have not been adopted in our school districts and do not accurately reflect the spirit of the standards,” Murphy added.
At the center of this debate lay questions over how and when students are taught about gender identity and sexuality. Currently, the standards include concepts to be incorporated into the curriculum for specific grade levels. For example, by the end of fifth grade, students are to learn that “all individuals should feel welcome and included regardless of their gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation.”
Some local political leaders have advocated against the new standards in Trenton. Per the Press’s reporting, Sen. Michael Testa (R-1) proposed a resolution calling for a revision of the standards in March. The resolution states, “any State policy governing instruction in sex education must promote parental autonomy and respect for family values and beliefs.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.