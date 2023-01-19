Joseph Clark

Joseph Clark

 

OCEAN CITY - Dr. Judith DeStefano, Interim Executive County Superintendent, has appointed Joseph Clark as vice president of the Board of Education for the 2023 calendar year pursuant to 18A:15-1. 

