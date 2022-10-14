RIO GRANDE - In an effort to inform readers about school board candidates, the Herald sent out a questionnaire to every person running to serve on a school board in Cape May County.
The race is uncontested. Candidates John Richardson and Matthew Wolf are running for two, three-year seats. Click here to read Wolf's responses to the Herald's questionnaire. Richardson did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Emails: mattkwolf@aim.com, MTHS77@icloud.com
City of Cape May School District
The race is uncontested. Candidates Dawn Austin, Edward Connolly and Anita De Satnick are running for three, three-year seats. None of the three candidates participated in the Herald's questionnaire.
Borough of Cape May Point School District
The race is uncontested. There is no candidate running for a three-year seat. Candidate Peter Manzo Jr. is running for one, one-year unexpired seat. Manzo Jr. did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Email: howdymanzo@comcast.net
The race is contested. Candidates Joseph Berg, Robert Curry, Jeanne Donohue, Mary Kate Garry, Zachary Hewitt, LuAnne Shaw and Josepha Penrose are running for three, three-year seats. Click here to read responses from LuAnne Shaw and Joseph Berg. The remaining candidates did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Emails: joebergsr@gmail.com, rccurry1@comcast.net, jeannedonohue@comcast.net, marykategarry@gmail.com, zacharyhewitt@comcast.net, shawluanne25@gmail.com, josephamac@gmail.com
Lower Cape May Regional - Lower Township School District
The race is contested. Candidates Gary Douglass Sr., Anne Maretta (Retta) Matagiese, Frank Onorato and Gary Playford are running for three, three-year seats. None of the four candidates participated in the Herald's questionnaire.
The race is contested. Candidates Lauren Cox, Jason Felsing, Lauren Randle, Charles Utsch, Jonathan Vile and Sally Drozd Yerk are running for three, three-year seats. Click here to read responses from Lauren Cox, Jason Felsing, Lauren Randle, Jonathan Vile and Sally Drozd Yerk. The remaining candidate did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Emails: laur_lizzy@yahoo.com, jason.felsing@gmail.com, lauren.randle@gmail.com, utschcp0318@gmail.com, jvile010508@comcast.net, yerkp@comcast.net
The race is contested. Candidates Edward Dagney, David Del Conte Jr., Burgess (Butch) Hamer, Christopher Ingersoll, Cheryl McHale and Brian Vergantino are running for three, three-year seats. Click here to read responses from Christopher Ingersoll, Cheryl McHale and Brian Vergantino. The remaining candidates did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Emails: edagney@comcast.net, ddelconte76@yahoo.com, butchhamer@yahoo.com, ingersollc13@gmail.com, electcherylmchale@gmail.com, brianverg@comcast.net
The race is contested. Candidates Michele Devine-Hartnett, Gerald Flanagan, Ronald Golden and David MacDonald are running for three, three-year seats. Click here to read a response from Michele Devine-Hartnett. The remaining candidates did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
There are two races; both are contested. Candidates Kevin Barnes, Patrick Kane, Elizabeth Nicoletti, Catherine Panico, Charles Roche III and Gregory Whelan are running for three, three-year seats. Dale Braun, Ryan Keith Leonard and Robin Shaffer are running for one, one-year unexpired seat. Click here to read responses from Elizabeth Nicoletti, Catherine Panico, Charles Roche III, Dale Braun, Ryan Keith Leonard and Robin Shaffer. The remaining candidates did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Emails: kbarnes@ocnjlaw.com, pmkkane@gmail.com, liznicoletti@aol.com, whpanico@comcast.net, crochemd@yahoo.com, whelan.greg@gmail.com, daleb13@comcast.net, ryankeithleonard@gmail.com, rcshaffer1@gmail.com
City of Sea Isle City School District
The race is uncontested. Candidates Lauren Ciseck and Kristy Pittaluga are running for two, three-year seats. Neither of the candidates participated in the Herald's questionnaire.
The race is uncontested. Candidate John McAllister is running for one, three-year seat. Click here to read John McAllister's response to the Herald's questionnaire.
Email: drjdm2@comcast.net
The race is contested. Candidates Michele Barbieri, Kiernan Black, Kristie Chisholm, Alexander Grassi, Daniel Kilgallon, Christine Lentz and William Sooy are running for three, three-year seats. Click here to read responses from Michele Barbieri, Kiernan Black, Kristie Chisholm, Daniel Kilgallon, Christine Lentz and William Sooy. The remaining candidate did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Email: mbarb628@yahoo.com, ksblack76@gmail.com, kristiechisholm324@gmail.com, alex.grassi85@gmail.com, dkilgallon@comcast.net, clentz20@comcast.net, wsooy59@hotmail.com
The race is uncontested. Candidates Brian Groetsch Jr. and Shelly Richards are running for two, three-year seats. Click here to read responses from Shelly Richards. Brian Groetsch Jr. did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Borough of West Wildwood School District
The race is uncontested. Candidate Maureen Kelly-Smith is running for one of two, three-year seats. There is no candidate for the second seat. Maureen Kelly-Smith did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Email: adahsnanny@comcast.net
City of Wildwood School District
The race is contested. Candidates Carol Bannon, Todd Kieninger, Anne Martin, Mary Rulon and Josephine Sharpe are running for three, three-year seats. None of the candidates participated in the Herald's questionnaire.
Email: carol521b@hotmail.com, info@theseagypsy.com, martindaniel1234@gmail.com, maryrulon@gmail.com, jmsharpe@hotmail.com
There are two races; one is uncontested, while the other is contested. Candidates Leonard Bernstein and Tracey Blanda are running for two, three-year seats. Candidates Justin Feraco and Joelle Tenaglia are running for one, one-year unexpired seat. Click here to read responses from Leonard Bernstein and Joelle Tenaglia. The remaining candidates did not participate in the Herald's questionnaire.
Borough of Woodbine
The race is uncontested. No candidates have filed a petition for the three, three-year seats.
