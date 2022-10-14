Read about why these candidates are running for the Board of Education in the Wildwood Crest School District! To view the answers provided by candidates in other Cape May County school districts, click here.
Candidates Leonard Bernstein and Tracey Blanda are running for two, three-year seats.
Leonard Bernstein
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
To me, there is no more noble and important way than to serve our community than to be a school board member. I love our community and our school and want to do my part to ensure quality education.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
While I am sensitive to the needs of students I do not support the state standards. However, as a board member, we must be sure that state mandates are met.
Candidates Justin Feraco and Joelle Tenaglia are running for one, one-year unexpired seat.
Joelle Tenaglia
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I am running for the Board of Education because I believe that I am ideally suited and qualified to be a board member. I am deeply committed to this community and school. Two of my children attend CMS and one recently graduated. Over the past 14 years I have been active in their homerooms, PTC, and in a variety of school activities and sports. I know and love this school. I have been a teacher, counselor, Director of Guidance and Director of Special Education over the past 20 years. I am now Director of Guidance in Middle Township. I bring my professional knowledge and expertise to the board. I believe that I am and ideal candidate and I look forward to serving my community.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
Personally I do not agree with nor approve of the sex education curriculum as contained in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards. I believe that the new standards push some topics toward children for whom they are not developmentally appropriate. I also believe that that state standards should leave more autonomy to families. I am in agreement with the resolution Cape May County School Boards and I appreciate the way that the WCBOE has addressed implementing the standards. My decisions will be rooted in law, my own conscience, and the values of our community.
