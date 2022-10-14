Read about why these candidates are running for the Board of Education in the Ocean City School District! To view the answers provided by candidates in other Cape May County school districts, click here.
Candidates for the three, three-year seats: Kevin Barnes, Patrick Kane, Elizabeth Nicoletti, Catherine Panico, Charles Roche III and Gregory Whelan.
Elizabeth Nicoletti
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
Because our schools are in trouble. There is a cry out for help in the public schools in our nation to get values and a sense of morality back in the classroom. People are scared to put their kids in public school because of the indoctrination of political and sexual ideologies. Some administrators do not put their own children in the public schools. Parents are pulling their kids out of public school because of political and sexual curriculums that are being taught in all subjects. We have lost our way in these schools. The school should be an extension of our homes. Parents should have a vital role in their children’s upbringing and education. I stand with the US Constitution.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
I do not! I believe that any school district to adopt these standards have made a very big mistake. Students are trying to identify with who they are as human beings and have enough pressure with just that let alone introducing who they are as sexual beings. I also do not feel that teachers are medically trained or prepared to teach students whether it’s with gender identity or sexual content. These standards are overreaching! The schools need to be concentrating more on core subjects. I believe we have lost our way in the public school system and I believe with my conservative views, sense of morality and family values I will impact our schools in a positive way.
Email: ILiznicoletti@aol.com
Catherine Panico
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
It is a parents fundamental, God given right to make decisions that impact their children. I am running to make the OC BoE accountable to all of the stakeholders. To be the eyes and ears of my community, to make hard decisions in the best interest of OUR children. As an experienced educator, I can interpret the standards and collaborate with the other members of the Board and the school district to make decisions which will provide positive outcomes for our entire student body. We need to get back to the business of educating our children.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
I do not support the SLS for Health and PE, as written. The OCBoE did not have to either. They lacked the courage in the face of significant public opposition, and now our district has spent a great deal of time trying to deliver the required info in a manner consistent with our community's values. The BoE should be focused on bridging the learning gaps caused by COVID instead of its focus on over sexualizing kids and pushing a radical ideology. I won't make decisions with a political bias. The BoE should be working hand in hand with the families they represent and that will govern my decisions.
Email: whpanico@comcast.net
Charles Roche III
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I believe strongly that the education of our children and young adults is one of the most important tasks a community can undertake. A properly functioning school board serves to represent the concerns of the citizens, taxpayers and parents to the school administrators, and to represent the needs of the students and school district to the citizens, taxpayers and parents of the community.
I believe that my position in our community affords me the opportunity to gather diverse opinions and to stand beside our school administrators to help inform the decisions that govern the provision of education to our students.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
I support the ideal of providing our students with the education and information necessary to help them navigate a world that is increasingly complicated. In listening to the concerned citizens, clergy, parents, and students discussing the standards, I was repeatedly struck by the fact that we all agree with the ideal of educating our children and keeping them safe, but we have become mired in debate over the nuts and bolts of when and how this information should be shared. I voted in favor of the standards and will continue to work with the administration to ensure that the implementation of those standards is done in a manner that respects and includes all the voices in our community.
Email: Crochemd@yahoo.com
Candidates for the one, one-year unexpired seat: Dale Braun, Ryan Keith Leonard and Robin Shaffer.
Dale Braun
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
The heart of "America's Greatest Family Resort" is our school district. A family focused community such as ours has a fundamental responsibility to teach not only the basics to our next generation but also the world that each generation is expected to participate in & raise their own families to live in. I have done my part through teaching religious education to some of our children, participating for 9 yrs in helping with our After Prom event which promotes a safer environment to continue to celebrate Prom, being an officer or chair of our PTA for the past 9 years & being an officer of our high school PTO for the past 2 yrs, in addition to having served on our School Board for a 3 yr term.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
I believe that every student should learn the topics of these standards before they graduate high school so as to better prepare them for the world that they very well may be facing once they leave our school district for their next adventure in life. I do have some concerns about the age groups in which these topics are to be taught and support the ability of parents to make a reasonable objection based upon their feelings about whether their child can handle such a lesson at a particular age as not all children mature at the same rate. I also believe that our school district needs to better communicate how the topics are to be taught so that parents can make this reasonable decision.
Email: daleb13@comcast.net
Ryan Leonard
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I was recently appointed to an open seat on the OC board, and I running to make sure my sons; Jackson (7) and Reid (3) have the same great education my wife and I received when we graduated OCHS in ‘01. We need a stronger focus on STEM in our schools. The practical application of learning is what keeps students engaged, and prepares them for the careers of the future. I feel that a board member with a strong technology background is a benefit to our teachers, administrators, support staff, and ultimately our student population. By the time my kids graduate, the world economy will only be more competitive, and technology fluency will be table stakes. More info: https://RyanLeonard.info
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
18A:12-24.1 Code of Ethics for School Board Members
a. I will uphold and enforce all laws, rules and regulations of the State Board of Education, and court orders pertaining to schools. Desired changes shall be brought about only through legal and ethical procedures.
b. I will make decisions in terms of the educational welfare of children and will seek to develop and maintain public schools that meet the individual needs of all children regardless of their ability, race, creed, sex, or social standing.
Email: ryankeithleonard@gmail.com
Robin Shaffer
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
In short, I am running for school board to be a voice for students, parents and taxpayers. I want to help our schools improve and our children grow and thrive.
I pledge to work toward the highest levels of academic success, integrity, and accountability. I draw on 29 years' experience as an educator-as teacher, administrator, and accreditation specialist-in schools in Asia, Africa and North America. I have also held top secret security clearances in connection with DoD and State Department counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics work.
If you elect me, I will work to restore trust through transparency, accountability, decency and common sense. I will always put families first.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
No, I don't support the new standards. Many local school districts have spent countless hours hand wringing over the standards which include controversial gender theory and other inappropriate topics. They spent substantial time on sexuality and gender competencies that heretofore were the purview of parents.
OC's school board is liberal. Ryan Leonard's appointment to a vacant seat moved the board even further to the left. Mr. Leonard voted in the controversial new sex and radical gender theory standards at his very first meeting.
We can do better. If you elect me, Panico and Nicoletti, we will stand up for parental rights and against State overreach.
Email: rcshaffer1@gmail.com