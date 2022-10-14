Read about why these candidates are running for the Board of Education in the Middle Township School District! To view the answers provided by candidates in other Cape May County school districts, click here.
Christopher Ingersoll
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I am running because it is time to bring a new generation of leadership to the board. I currently have a son in kindergarten and a daughter that will be entering school in the near future. I, like many parents with children in the school district, want to have a say, want to ensure parents voices are being heard, and above all else, want to ensure out children have the best education possible.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
I strongly do not support the new curriculum that has been outlined. This issue has created an environment that makes parents worried what is being taught at their kids school. When sending your kids to school parents need to be confident that the education is creating a strong foundation for their children future and not pushed a social agenda. The school board needs to do a better job in understanding parents concerns and answering any and all questions that might arise. If honored to be elected to the board I would be very hesitate to vote for any further push on the curriculum. My goal is to have input from the community and give the parents a voice in the schooling of their children.
Email: Ingersollc13@gmail.com
Cheryl McHale
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I am running for Middle Township School Board because I have a genuine vested interest in the education of our children. New faces on the board would bring fresh ideas needed to propel our schools forward.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
No I do not support the new state standards for sex education. Pandora’s box is being opened for discussions with children that they simply can not comprehend like that of an adult. Some knowledge is too heavy of a burden for children as their minds are developing. Just because the information is available doesn’t mean it should be presented to them. Children shouldn’t be forced to see and know the world of an adult. The innocence of a child is being taken away. Let these kids be kids!
Email: Electcherylmchale@gmail.com
Brian Vergantino
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
My wife, son and I are residents of Middle Twp. I attended Middle Twp. K-12 and I am a 2004 graduate of Middle Twp. I want what is best for not only my child's future, but for the future of all Middle Twp. youth. I dedicated my life to protecting and serving, as a now retired Middle Twp. Police Officer. Throughout my career as a police officer, I always strived to look at all situations with compassion, dignity, and empathy and still do to this day. As a School Board Member, I will be committed to providing transparency, accountability, fairness, and professionalism and safety to better the Middle Twp. Public School System.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
I am a parent, and I look forward to my son growing and learning in the Middle Township Public School System, just like his father and mother. I believe that every parent should absolutely have input and decisions on the curriculum that is being taught to their child in school. In attending Middle Township School Board Meetings, I have personally heard parents voice this same opinion to the current board members. The school board is an elected position, and as an elected School Board Member, I will take the opinion of parents, students, teachers and administration into consideration when making informed decisions regarding our children’s education and state mandates.
Email: brianverg@comcast.net
To learn about the other candidates, email edagney@comcast.net, ddelconte76@yahoo.com and butchhamer@yahoo.com.