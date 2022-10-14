DT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Read about why these candidates are running for the Board of Education in the Dennis Township School District! To view the answers provided by candidates in other Cape May County school districts, click here.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments