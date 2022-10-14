Read about why these candidates are running for the Board of Education in the Dennis Township School District! To view the answers provided by candidates in other Cape May County school districts, click here.
LuAnne Shaw
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I believe I can contribute a great deal to the School Board and the future of the Dennis Township Schools. I have 2 boys that are younger and I want to be involved in their future as I do your kids! I am excited to have the opportunity to be on the other side of the table and to bring some of my vision to Dennis Township as a member of the BOE. I have been a resident of Dennis Township for over 30 years. I think we need more parents with kids in school contributing to the board!
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
I feel that Sex education should NOT be taught to our children so young. I do not agree with a lot in the standards that we are using. I think that our kids should be kids and not have more on their plate with worrying about gender and sex. Do we as parents have the role to discuss certain things? Yes! But I think just like flowers our children bloom at different times and stages. So it should be our choice when to introduce sex.
Email: shawluanne25@gmail.com
Joseph Berg
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I'm running for two main reasons; my sons, John and Zack. They have both been students at Dennis Township now for three years, just as I was over thirty years ago. They are enjoying their days at school as they explore what first and second grades have to offer. They are excelling in the traditional thought of education. However, what matters most to me is what they are gaining and learning on a personal level. They have each had the most amazing teachers to this point and I worry we could lose them due to salary. I'm running to make sure the taxpayers know that their tax dollars are going to the right investments for our kids' futures, not the wrong ones.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
On the surface, my answer is "no, I do not support the new standards." However, what would be a more appropriate question is "understanding that the new state standards are here, how do you intend to comply with the state without infringing upon parental rights?" The standards have been set, we as individuals or as school districts overall can do nothing about it. Every one must understand that if a school does not comply with a state order, then funding will be cut - no Cape May County school could handle that no matter what. What we must now do as parents, educators, school board members is to come together, and work together to meet the standard, without infringing on personal rights.
Email: joebergsr@gmail.com
To learn about the other candidates, email them at: rccurry1@comcast.net, jeannedonohue@comcast.net, marykategarry@gmail.com, zacharyhewitt@comcast.net, josephamac@gmail.com