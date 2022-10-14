Read about why these candidates are running for the Board of Education in the West Cape May School District! To view the answers provided by candidates in other Cape May County school districts, click here.
Shelly Richards
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I am running for a seat on the BOE because I want to continue to give back to my community and the school district. I have served on the WCM BOE since January. I was appointed to the position due to a board vacancy. I have over 25 years of experience working in NJ public schools. I am a Chief School Administrator. I have also been a principal, supervisor, teacher and aide. I am for all students and believe in an inclusive education. With my background as an experienced administrator, love of the WCM community and a person who raised two grown children, I feel I am qualified to help my fellow board members support the school of WCM so all children can learn and flourish.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
Yes and as required by the NJ Department of Education, the curriculum has already been updated with the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards.
Any decisions I make have always been and will continue to be based on the best interest of ALL students and grounded in the best practices of teaching and learning.
