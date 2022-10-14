Read about why these candidates are running for the Board of Education in the North Wildwood School District! To view the answers provided by candidates in other Cape May County school districts, click here.
Michele Devine-Hartnett
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
My name is Michele Devine-Hartnett and I am a candidate for this year’s North Wildwood School Board Election. The past 27 years, I have served the community as follows: G.W. Jaycees; WCA Coach Soccer and Softball; coached indoor soccer at the J. Byrne CC. For the past 12 years, I have served on the Recreation Commission for the N.W. Rec.Dept. Also, for the past 15 years, I have served as President for GWYS and coached for 9 years.
The reason why I decided to run for NW School Board is because I want to continue to make a positive difference in the lives of the children in the N.W.community. By being a part of the school board, I want the families to have a voice in their child’s education
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
I do not support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education Standards. First of all, I believe that the parents should be having discussions with their children regarding these issues. Second, this has nothing to do with the education that will be needed to have a productive life with job skills that will benefit the children as they get older. Third, I believe that the classroom should be a place of learning and moral values should be brought back into our schools.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.