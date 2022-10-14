Read about why these candidates are running for the Board of Education in the Avalon School District! To view the answers provided by candidates in other Cape May County school districts, click here.
Matthew Wolf
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I was asked by a current member of the board to run for a vacant seat. I would like to give something back as an alumni of Avalon Elementary and I feel that I am well qualified to do that. I have been a teacher and coach at Middle Township High School for 15 years. I also hold a Principal’s License and have a Masters from The University of Pennsylvania in School Leadership.
Do you support the new state standards for sex education as described in the 2020 Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards? How will your view impact the decisions you make?
As a current Health and PE teacher, I realize this is a very sensitive and politically charged topic. I believe that local school boards need to have the discretion or adopt or not adopt these standards after getting public input from parents and guardians. I also believe parents need to be advised of what their children are learning and should have the option to opt out of things that they hold strong moral or religious views about. I do believe there is a lot of misinformation regarding these standards that needs to be sorted out and explained.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.