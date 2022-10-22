Heartwarming, Cruse.jpeg

Herman Cruse with kindergartener Corbyn Conroy, who was the first student Mr. Herman read with. 

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Mr. Herman Cruse was hired as a bus driver for the Middle Township School District. But getting students to and from school safely isn't all that he does.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments