Cape Tech’s current boat-launch site, located behind the school via an access road. This area of the school is getting an overhaul with a new dock, a wider road, a storage barn for more water vehicles, and a two-story boathouse. 

CREST HAVEN – As schools across Cape May County deal with shrinking student populations, Cape Tech has held steady, and Jamie Moscony, the school’s new superintendent, says that she anticipates student body growth. 

Students with Cape Tech’s natural science program pull up crab traps in the wetlands. Students will have even more ecology and water-related opportunities at Cape Tech, as the school gears up for expansion.  
Cape Tech students dig holes in the wetlands, as they prepare to install a birdhouse. 
From left, Kristen Schaffer, director of curriculum, Jamie Moscony, superintendent, and Debbie Valletto, director of admissions. 

