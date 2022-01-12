COURT HOUSE - Atlantic Cape Community College announced a one-week delay in the start of its spring semester Jan. 10. The term will now begin Jan. 24.
The college said the change was made “to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff.” It also stated that there would be no further schedule changes at this time.
Earlier, Atlantic Cape instituted a requirement that students show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly tests. The college has not required proof of a booster shot.
Atlantic Cape is not alone among New Jersey colleges reacting to the recent surge in Covid cases. Several colleges and universities, both public and private, have moved to require that students and staff show proof of booster shots. The schools include the state’s most elite private institution, Princeton University, and its flagship public institution, Rutgers University.
As of this writing, four state colleges - Drew University, The College of New Jersey, Jersey City University and William Patterson University - announced the start of their spring term online rather than inperson.
Nearby Stockton University requires all students, employees, and visitors to wear masks in indoor public and common areas. It also mandates that unvaccinated students and staff, including those with approved exemptions, report for regular Covid screenings.
