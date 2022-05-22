52083855837_0623af1cd0_c.jpg

Graduates walk at Atlantic Cape Community College's ceremony, May 19, 2022.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MAYS LANDING — Nearly 400 students walked across the stage to accept their diplomas as family and friends cheered them on during Atlantic Cape Community College’s 55th annual Commencement held Thursday, May 19, in the Quad of the Mays Landing campus.

This ceremony marked a return to a traditional, in-person Commencement following a virtual ceremony in 2020 and a drive-thru and virtual ceremony in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class of 2022 included 819 students receiving 849 associate’s degrees in 57 programs. Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba welcomed and encouraged the 374 students in attendance Thursday to savor the day and soak in their successes.

Thursday’s ceremony included three high school seniors from Middle Township High School, who earned their associate’s degrees through the Early College High School program.

“Graduates, we are all so excited to see what you will choose to do, what influence you decide to have. I know that your choices will be meaningful and make a difference,” said Gaba.

“Certainly, financial success is important and, certainly, you’ll want to provide for yourselves and your family, but real success is when you find a balance in life,” keynote speaker James Allen told the graduates. Allen is chairman of Hard Rock international and CEO of Seminole Gaming.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments