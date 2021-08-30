Cape May-Lee Anne Tarr.jpeg

Lee Ann Tarr, Cape May City Elementary School

CAPE MAY - Lee Anne Tarr, a kindergarten teacher, at Cape May City Elementary School, is the 2021-2022 Cape May County Teacher of the Year.

Tarr was one of 21 others who received the award, which is given to one teacher from each of the state's counties.

Tarr, a teacher for 29 years, was recognized twice as her school's teacher of the year and held the position of festival director for the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, according to the state Department of Education’s website. She has served in several roles in addition to that of an educator, including an anti-bullying specialist and anti-bullying coordinator.

