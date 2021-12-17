NORTH WILDWOOD - General warnings about school shootings on Dec. 17 given over the social media platform TikTok have sent districts across the county and the country scrambling to ramp up law enforcement presence and determine the credibility and specificity of the threats.
In a Tweet Dec. 17, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it is aware of the situation and advised people to remain alert.
“DHS is aware of public reporting that suggests possible threats to schools on December 17, 2021. DHS does not have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert,” read the Tweet.
Specifics on the nature or the source of the threats were not clear the morning of Dec. 17 but most agencies had deemed them not credible.
A few schools and police departments around the area reacted on social media to the news:
North Wildwood Police Department Facebook Post
“The North Wildwood Police Department is aware of the social media posts, specifically on TikTok, regarding Dec. 17th as ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day’.
“While there are no known specific threats against New Jersey schools, the safety of our children is our highest priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and remain prepared.
“There will be additional patrols at all of our schools in North Wildwood today. Remember, ‘if you see something, say something.’ Call 9-1-1 for emergencies or 609-522-2411 for non-emergencies.”
Letter From Dennis Township School District Superintendent Susan Speirs
Dear Dennis Township Families,
We received this information from the county office today.
Below is what the NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness publicly released regarding the TikTok posting for tomorrow. Please feel free to share.
While we cannot release specific details on reported school-related suspicious activity threats due to the sensitive nature of the information, we are working with local, county, and State partners to determine their origin.
At this time, they appear to have been a generic threat shared on social media that have impacted various school districts. We believe these posts to be non-credible threats at this time, however all threats are being reviewed, assessed, and shared with appropriate law enforcement entities throughout the State.
Be assured Dennis Township school staff is always on alert to keep our children safe. We will continue to be vigilant in this regard. Please call the school if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Susan S. Speirs Superintendent
Letter From Ocean City Schools Superintendent Thomas Baruffi