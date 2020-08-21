OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City School District has been working vigorously for months to create a proactive plan for reopening their schools come September 2020, as well as their Virtual Learning Academy program.
According to a release, after being carefully examined by officials, the reopening plan has been verified that it checks all boxes of the New Jersey Department of Education reopening guidelines, despite ever-changing restraints involving COVID-19.
“I want to reassure you that, in Ocean City, we have worked through those health and safety standards, followed the CDC’s health guidelines and considerations for schools, and consulted exhaustively with our county health department to develop our Return to School Plan,” stated OCSD Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Taylor, in a letter to the district. “When we open with a hybrid-learning environment, we will both prioritize student and staff safety and maximize opportunities for in-person instruction. We are ready.”
Based on the review done by Interim County Executive Superintendent Dr. Judith DeStefano and her office, the Cape May County Office of Education determined the district’s plan contains all of the elements on the NJDOE Roadback Plan Checklist and concluded the plan will help provide a safe environment for students and teachers. Destefano commended the school district on the conception of their plan.
“We want to thank you for your adherence both to the timeliness of the submission of the plan and for the accuracy and attention to detail that you used in its development,” stated DeStefano. “Your diligence and determination to address all expectations are always appreciated.”
The Hybrid Plan and additional guidelines can be found on the district website, oceancityschools.org.