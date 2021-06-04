TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Health June 1 announced a $250,000 grant opportunity to support the creation of a new pilot program or to support an existing program focused on integrating primary care, behavioral health, palliative care, hospice, and telehealth services for members of the military, veterans and first responders.
According to a release, this one-year grant opportunity is available to New Jersey hospitals and healthcare systems.
“Military personnel, veterans and first responders often carry experiences from their service that can negatively impact their health, especially their mental health,” stated New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. “Offering the integration of healthcare across the continuum will help create a seamless system of care.”
This grant will support further development of integrated care networks in New Jersey that can meet the ongoing primary and behavioral health care needs of military, veterans and first responders.
The grant application can be found at: https://healthapps.state.nj.us/noticeofgrant/documents/IHSB22IHM_rfa.pdf
A letter of intent to apply is due by noon June 4. Applications are due by noon June 16.