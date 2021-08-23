OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City School District announced that it will host a community forum at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, in the high school library. Masks will be required to enter.
According to a school district release, the forum will be an opportunity for teachers, staff, parents and other community members to have an open discussion on a variety of topics involving the reopening of schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We want to give everyone an opportunity to share their concerns or ask any questions regarding the upcoming school year, with a proper platform for change if need be,” stated Interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Baruffi. “If we can hear people out first hand, we may be able to come up with a solution as a community. We don’t want anyone to feel as if they aren’t heard.”
For those community members unable to attend, questions can be sent to Baruffi's secretary by Aug. 23, at mkeiluhn@ocsdnj.org. Updates will continue to be posted via SwiftK-12 messaging, social media, as well as the OCSD website.
Additional Covid-prevention guidelines can be found on the district website, oceancityschools.org.