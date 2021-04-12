MAYS LANDING - Atlantic Cape Community College will welcome students back for in-person instruction at its three campuses this fall.
According to a release, a substantial number of classes will be held in person, while some courses will be offered in a remote, hybrid, and online format. Faculty, administration and staff will also return in person to all campuses to serve students. The changes were announced during the March Board of Trustees meeting.
The plan continues Atlantic Cape’s phased approach to reopening its campuses. College officials believe the expanded rollout of vaccines in the state, paired with Atlantic Cape’s rigorous cleaning and social distancing protocols, will support a safe, educational environment for students, faculty and staff.
“A total return to campus life in the fall is something that everyone is looking forward to, but we must make sure we can do it in a safe manner that exceeds the expectations of the state of New Jersey,” stated Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba. “We feel that by September, we will be in a good place to start bringing additional students and staff back to our campuses.”
The Board of Trustees voted to maintain the current tuition and fees, with no increases for the upcoming year. The freeze will include the entire 2021-22 school year, starting this summer and continuing to spring 2022. Officials believe keeping costs level will help current and prospective students during this crucial, post-pandemic time.
Atlantic Cape also offers various financial assistance, including the New Jersey Community College Opportunity Grant program, recently signed into law, which provides tuition-free college for eligible part-time and full-time students.
Additional programs, such as the student loaner laptop and Wi-fi distribution plan, will remain in effect through the fall semester. The college will continue providing food pantry offerings for students in need through its foundation.
Registration for the summer and fall semesters opens April 8. To view available classes or to sign up, visit atlantic.edu/register.
For the latest information on the return to campus, visit atlantic.edu/return.