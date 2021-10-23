COURT HOUSE - Atlantic Cape Community College is now registering students for its online cannabis training program. The five-week fully remote course is designed to help individuals get the “foundational knowledge needed to get a foot in the door of this burgeoning industry.”
The program is New Jersey-specific. Class meetings are to be held on Zoom, with recordings for those who desire to access them after the session. Those who complete the program earn a certificate of achievement. The program costs $500 and provides resume and job placement assistance.
Classes begin Nov. 15 and run through Dec. 13.
Programs for those wishing to enter the cannabis industry are forming at colleges and universities across the nation, as more states enter medical and/or recreational cannabis legalization.
In New Jersey, Rowan University now has a new Institute for Cannabis Research, Policy and Workforce Development. For many community colleges, cannabis programs are part of the mission to help meet workplace needs.
New Jersey currently has 23 operating medical marijuana dispensaries located in 14 of the state’s 21 counties, with four new licenses issued this month. No licenses have yet been issued for a Cape May County dispensary.