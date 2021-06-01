COLD SPRING - Over 50 parents, grandparents, children and supporters came to the May 25 Lower Township Elementary School Board of Education (BOE) meeting to make their feelings known regarding the mask mandate for children in school and the looming new curriculum facing all districts in the state.
Before entering the building, school security informed everyone they had to have a mask to attend the meeting, even children.
One mother protested, saying the mask mandate from the state did not apply to children 2 and under.
After confirming the rules, she was permitted to enter with her daughter unmasked.
Before public comment, Patricia Smith, vice president, BOE, proposed forming a curriculum committee.
“We can learn from the curriculum experts in our district so that we know what we’re approving,” said BOE member Monica DiVito.
The board unanimously passed a motion to form the committee.
During public comment, Teresa Strunk, one of the group’s organizers, said a prayer before informing the board she’ll be removing her children from the district next year due to the district’s mandate that students wear masks.
“My children may not be in the district next year, but I am still a taxpayer here, and I’ll be at every board meeting making sure you’re doing the right thing for our children,” promised Strunk.
Others spoke against the mask mandate, including Teresa Anderson, a parent who said her child has a disability that doesn’t allow her to wear a mask.
“Despite her disability, she is forced to wear a mask. The mask mandate has made our lives miserable,” explained Anderson.
Other speakers were concerned about a new curriculum the district will have to adopt.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law March 1 requiring school districts to add curriculum to “highlight and promote diversity, including economic diversity, equity, inclusion, tolerance, and belonging in connection with gender and sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, disabilities, and religious tolerance; examine the impact that unconscious bias and economic disparities have at both an individual level and on society as a whole; and encourage safe, welcoming and inclusive environments for all students, regardless of race or ethnicity, sexual and gender identities, mental and physical disabilities, socioeconomic status and religious beliefs.
Under the bill, "the commissioner of education shall provide school districts with sample learning activities and resources designed to promote diversity and inclusion.”
Kelly Johnson protested to the board the use of a curriculum she claimed will cause “dangerous, life-altering consequences.”
“This curriculum teaches our children that they can be something they were not born to be. God created them male and female, and science confirms that. This curriculum is irresponsible, and I am calling on you, today, to do what is right for our kids.”
The most contentious moment of the meeting came when Denise DiCarlo, along with several others, spoke about some of the reading material they believe is inappropriate for elementary students.
District Solicitor Brett Gorman asked DiCarlo to remove a placard that contained vulgarity and racial epithets from a book her grandson obtained from the school library.
Gorman asked DiCarlo not to say the words in her comments, but DiCarlo read them anyway, adding, “The words are in a book in our library. Don’t you understand?”
Gary Douglass, president, BOE, banged the gavel and called for order, threatening removal of anyone who disrupted the meeting further.
School security and local police officers were on hand at the meeting.
The board and mask mandate had supporters among the audience.
Teacher Patty O’Shea chastised the crowd for only showing up when they opposed an issue.
“Where were you,” she asked repeatedly, citing positive happenings in the district. “You are here today. Please continue to show up.”
Holly Golden said she has taught for 20 years in the district and supports the school board and staff.
“I appreciate the efforts of everyone who worked to bring us back to school,” she said.
After the meeting, Superintendent Jeffrey Samaniego declined to comment on any of the issues raised.
Strunk said she will be at the next meeting to protest the rule that students must wear masks during summer school.
Lower Township Board of Education meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m., in the Carl T. Mitnick School's library.
To contact Carl Price, email cprice@cmcherald.com.