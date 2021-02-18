New Jersey Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Education opted to postpone the start of standardized testing in spring, after receiving calls from legislators and educators asking them to do so. 

Assistant Commissioner of Education Lisa J. Gleason said the tests will not start before April 5, the Press of Atlantic City reports.

The New Jersey Student Learning Assessments, in English, math and science; the Dynamic Learning Maps year-end assessments; the ACCESS for ELLs English proficiency assessment; and the Alternate ACCESS for ELLs, will be affected by the postponement. 

Read full story here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments