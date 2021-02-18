To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Education opted to postpone the start of standardized testing in spring, after receiving calls from legislators and educators asking them to do so.
Assistant Commissioner of Education Lisa J. Gleason said the tests will not start before April 5, the Press of Atlantic City reports.
The New Jersey Student Learning Assessments, in English, math and science; the Dynamic Learning Maps year-end assessments; the ACCESS for ELLs English proficiency assessment; and the Alternate ACCESS for ELLs, will be affected by the postponement.
