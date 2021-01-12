OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City School District is one of the few districts in the state to continue to keep their doors open with hybrid scheduling since the start of the fall 2020 school year.
According to a release, district leaders and community members have expressed their commitment to the safety of the students and staff, acknowledging the risks the pandemic has presented, while gaining valuable insight for day-to-day teaching. With this, they plan their “next big step,” which is reopening their doors for five consecutive in-person instructional days.
The beginning of February is the current targeted reopening, beginning with grades kindergarten to fifth, as explained in a letter released to parents Jan. 12 by Superintendent Dr. Taylor.
“These grades have the lowest number of students per grade and the largest classroom space, which enables us to reopen our K-5 classrooms for those students in our in-person instruction program,” Taylor wrote.
Students in pre-K and grades 6-12 will continue hybrid instruction with additional student-teacher time. Students enrolled in virtual learning will continue their schedule as is.
“It’s been a group effort to get the district to where it is now. Everyone has worked hard and utilized every ounce of information we’ve been able to accumulate over the last five months to feel confident in our strategy to open for five-day instruction,” stated Taylor.
“As we work to enact this next phase, we will continue to practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible, as well as continue to enforce the current CDC guidelines, ultimately aiding in a full reopen. Students and staff will also benefit from added plexiglass barriers and other equipment.”
The district continues to urge all community members to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and not to gather in large groups.
Parents in the intermediate and primary schools will receive additional information on the return to five-day, as well as a survey in the coming week. Updates will be posted via SwiftK-12 messaging, social media, as well as the OCSD website. The current hybrid plan and additional Covid-prevention guidelines can be found on the district website, oceancityschools.org.