OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City School District November 2020 survey, which focused on what the district can control and work to improve in regard to COVID prevention and planning for the benefit of the students and families, was released earlier in the month and has officially been reviewed by the administration.
According to a release, almost 800 families participated in the survey.
Important takeaways were organized into a letter from Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Taylor and released Nov. 20 to OCSD families. While these takeaways are constructive for helping families understand the current state of their school community, the letter also expresses that there is still much to do to fully utilize this survey as a resource to continue their efforts of creating a safe environment and continuing the level of OCSD quality education.
The compiled survey responses explained within the letter are combined with the suggestions and concerns the administration has heard directly. They will be used to guide decisions to determine if adjustments to the current plan need to be made.
The current hybrid learning plan is believed by administration to be the safest and most responsible option, given the rising positive COVID-19 cases, but the intention remains to continuously improve upon these protocols. The additional safety measures will continue until the state feels it is safe for the district and other schools within the state to return to school without the need to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Ocean City School District students will continue in-classroom education combined with remote learning. The current Hybrid Plan and additional guidelines can be found on the district website, oceancityschools.org.