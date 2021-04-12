1-Lower Cape May Reional High School Barlow (2).jpg

Lower Cape May Regional High School, in Erma.

 Bill Barlow

TRENTON - New Jersey students and school staff may have more relief coming, but not in the form of coronavirus relief funds. 

This week, the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE), in a letter, agreed to allow the state to opt-out of issuing standardized testing this spring, and instead conduct a form of evaluations in the fall, according to a Press of Atlantic City report. 

At his April 7 briefing on the pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said the department would allow for New Jersey to issue "Start Strong," an alternative form of testing that the governor feels will produce data the Biden administration will want to collect, including learning loss. 

For the second-consecutive year, spring standardized testing will be cut due to the ongoing pandemic. 

