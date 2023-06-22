Tricia Markee Lemma

Tricia Markee Lemma

WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Public School District is pleased and excited to announce the hiring of Tricia Markee Lemma as the new principal of Wildwood Middle/High School which will be effective on July 1, 2023.

