WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Public School District is pleased and excited to announce the hiring of Tricia Markee Lemma as the new principal of Wildwood Middle/High School which will be effective on July 1, 2023.
Mrs. Lemma is an alumna of Wildwood High School, class of 1993. She arrived at Wildwood High School as a freshman after graduating from Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood.
After high school graduation, she received her bachelor of arts in education from Rowan University with certification in elementary education. Over the years, she obtained two master’s degrees, one from Gratz College and another – in her true instructional passion – the teaching of literacy, from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Mrs. Lemma has been a full-time employee in the Wildwood Public Schools since 2000 and has held a variety of positions in the district since then including language arts teacher in grades 5 - 7, Literacy Coach for grades K - 8, Program Coordinator for the 21st Century After School Program, and for the past several years has been assigned to an administrative role as the district’s Supervisor of Literacy and Data Management.
When asked about her new role in the school district, Mrs. Lemma responded, “This school and its faculty are extremely important to me, changed my life when I was a student here, and prepared me to be the first member of my family to earn a college degree. As a student and an educator I have spent the majority of my life in this building, and I am honored that the school board and community trust me with the responsibility of leading this program.”
Outside of her instructional roles, Mrs. Lemma has been an extremely involved member of the school community and has deep, multi-generational ties to school families and the broader community.
Mrs. Lemma lives in Cape May Court House with her husband, Joe, and two daughters.
School Board President Ernest Troiano III (Class of 1995) commented, “Mrs. Lemma is a true warrior to her core. She grew up on this island and knows the experience of our students and families. We are extremely proud and excited to see her take on the responsibility of principal in that she knows the importance of the program and how it is the most important equalizer for the students of Wildwood City.”
Philip Schaffer, the schools’ current principal has accepted the position of Chief School Administrator for North Wildwood School District and leaves behind a strong legacy of program development and innovation.
Superintendent Kenyon Kummings stated, “Mr. Schaffer has dedicated almost a decade of his life to the students of Wildwood Middle/High School. I am happy that he will still be involved with our school community as he will be leading a sending district to Wildwood Public Schools. His impact will be felt for many years to come, and we wish him the best as he takes on this new challenge.”
