Kendall Thomas, a second grader at Mitnick Elementary School, is the "I" in KIND. She posed for a picture with school nurse Susan Smeltzer to celebrate the money she raised Sept. 11.

COLD SPRING – Kendall Thomas, a second grader at Mitnick Elementary School, received two special surprises at the Lower Elementary School Board meeting Sept. 27.  

Kendall Thomas sells lemonade to raise money for local school children in Lower Township.
From left: Superintendent Jeff Samaniego of Lower Elementary School District, Kendall Thomas, second grader at Mitnick Elementary and school board member Michael Mader celebrate Kendall’s donation and surprise her with a gift card.

Sarah Renninger, who covers education policy/topics, has been working in the public education system for 40 years. She lives in Court House and spends a lot of time on the beach.

