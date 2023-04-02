COURT HOUSE – When Cape Regional Health System announced the planned merger with Cooper Regional Health System, the hope had been that a definitive agreement would be signed in March. That date has slipped a bit, but due diligence on the merger is going well, according to Thomas Piratzky, executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation. Piratzky said the two medical systems expect to sign their definitive agreement in April.
editor's pick
Due Diligence on Hospital Merger ‘Going Well’
Vince Conti
- Sea Isle City - To the Wildwood spouter who is spouting about lifeguard pay. Come work for Seaisle lifeguards they make more then our full time EMTs.
- North Cape May - Interestingly when you go on line to your bank they constantly push digital wallets, paypal,zelle for quick payment. But when they owe you money they use the three week process called the postal...
- Avalon - Does anybody know if anyone from the “save the whales” group have concluded whether the windmill operations had nothing to do with the deaths of the whales and dolphins that have washed up on our...
- North Cape May - There is an amazing movie, "Legends of the Fall" where actor Anthony Hopkins portrays Colonel William Ludlow. In the movie Col. Ludlow makes a statement that surely applies to our country...
- Wildwood - A growing problem of loud speeding electric scooters & bikes now permeate the (mostly vacant) "downtown" Wildwood area. Since nothing is ever done about any type violations there, what...