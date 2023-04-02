Cape Regional Google Pic

Shown is a file photo of Cape Regional Medical Center in Court House.

 Courtesy Google

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – When Cape Regional Health System announced the planned merger with Cooper Regional Health System, the hope had been that a definitive agreement would be signed in March. That date has slipped a bit, but due diligence on the merger is going well, according to Thomas Piratzky, executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation. Piratzky said the two medical systems expect to sign their definitive agreement in April. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments