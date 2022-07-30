joint w weed.png
Postmodern Studio via Shutterstock

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Botanist, the closest dispensary for much of Cape May County, will now deliver medical marijuana to registered patients at their homes in the county, NJ.com reported.

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

