WOODBINE STORY - Michelle Walsh-1.jpeg

Michelle Walsh, of Woodbine, started making jewelry while recovering from brain and neck surgery. She used art therapy to symbolically put her life back together, and, today, participates with other disabled artists at the Lunar Faire in Fairfield. 

WOODBINE While Michelle Walsh, of Woodbine, was recovering from brain and neck surgery, she started making jewelry, symbolically rebuilding what was broken in her life. The art therapy was just the beginning of her three-year journey to find out what was causing the joint and muscle pain, headaches, joint hypermobility, gastrointestinal problems, and other issues.  

WOODBINE STORY - Michelle Walsh #4.jpeg

As part of art therapy after brain surgery, Michelle Walsh, of Woodbine, developed a Disabled Artists Box to help bring awareness and encourage and comfort others, while providing a source of income 
WOODBINE STORY - Michelle Walsh #3.jpeg

As a former trauma therapist at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Michelle Walsh, of Woodbine, started a Community Resource Center to help others get the support and help they need.  
WOODBINE STORY - Michelle Walsh #2.jpeg

Christina Ennisrighthas the back of her friend, Michelle Walsh, who was recently diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a rare hereditary disease affecting less than 200,000 people a year in the U.S. 

