3600 pacific ave hotel

A new 64-room hotel, seen here from the corner of Lincoln and Pacific Avenues, is expected to be complete by the end of April. 

 Shay Roddy

WILDWOOD – The developer behind Seaport Pier plans to complete work before this summer on two large projects in Wildwood. 

FORMER BANK PARKING LOT

The site of a former bank building will now be a parking lot for a new hotel across the street, in the 3600 block of Pacific Avenue. 
POOL AREA

Seen here from Schellenger Avenue, the area behind the new hotel at 3600 Pacific Avenue with have a bar with a swimming pool. The pool will be behind the cinderblock wall. 
former shamrock site

The site of the former Shamrock Beef & Ale will likely become a multifamily residential development, according to the property owner.
exit 4 and phly by night pizza

The building which was last home to the bar Exit 4 and Phly by Night, a popup pizzeria, will not open this summer and is soon going to be torn down with plans to develop it into a multi-family residential project, according to the property owner. 
vfw building wildwood

The old VFW, part of the same block as Exit 4 and Phly by Night Pizzeria, will also be demo'd with a plan to turn it into a multifamily residential project, the property owner said. 
castaways pirate bar

The former Castaway's Pirate Bar and the adjacent club, Amnesia, will also likely be developed into a multifamily residential project along with the Shamrock, according to the property owner. 
TOWNHOMES FROM GLENWOOD

Townhomes now line Glenwood and Magnolia Avenues, between New Jersey and Pacific Avenues, at the site of the former St. Ann School and Rectory. Construction is expected to conclude in April, according to the developer. 
COMMUNAL AREA

There will be a communal area with shared amenities for the residents of the townhomes and duplexes. 
DUPLEXES FROM PACIFIC

Duplexes now line Pacific Avenue at the site of the former St. Ann School and Rectory, shown here from the corner of Pacific and Glenwood Avenues.  

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

