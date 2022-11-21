DT Logo

DENNISVILLE – The municipal governing body decided through a resolution approved at its Nov. 15 meeting to apply for Small Cities funding to improve its playground at the township recreation complex and include ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant improvements.

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

