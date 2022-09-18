Kevin Connolly.JPEG

Eagle Scout Kevin Connolly

DENNISVILLE – Kevin Connolly, a Dennis Township resident, recently attained the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest Boy Scout rank possible. The township committee issued an official proclamation at the Sept 13 meeting, recognizing Connolly for his achievement. 

