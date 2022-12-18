editor's pick Dennis Re-Appoints Bishop as CFO By Camille Sailer Dec 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DENNISVILLE – At its regular meeting Dec. 13, Dennis Committee, the municipal governing body re-appointed Jessica Bishop as its township chief financial officer (CFO).Bishop was appointed to the position in 2018 and also serves as the municipal business administrator. Her appointment as CFO is for four years. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chief Financial Officer Jessica Bishop Finance Company Dennis Committee Governing Body Dennis Re-appoints Bishop Appointment Administrator Locations Dennis Township Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Load comments Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesUpper Township Superintendent of Schools Resigns Police: Man Found Hiding in Bedroom Closet of Unsuspecting HomeownerOn the Market: $13M High Dunes Teardown?Whale Washes Ashore in StrathmereHow a Wildwood Christmas Display Took 250 Hours to Craft Indictments December 13, 2022Survival at SeaTwo Charged with Theft of Thousands in CoinsMissing Cape May Sailors LocatedJeopardy Win Streak Ends for Ocean City Resident Videos Avalon - The Cape May Beach claim that liberals and Democrats want all guns banned is complete and utter nonsense. North Cape May - All I want for Christmas is no more nepotism in Cape May County especially LTES Wildwood Crest - I just wanted to come on and say how much I enjoy the Christmas decorations that the town has put up this holiday season. It makes my evening walks on Sunset Lake so cheery! Middle Township - I agree with the spouter regarding the administration at Cape May Tech. The new superintendent and her dream team of recently hired (director of curriculum, business administrator, head of... Cape May - We had a weakling in the White House with Jimmy Carter. Now, it's Joe Biden. This too shall pass. More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald