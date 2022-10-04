PETERSBURG - During the public comment portion of the Upper Township committee meeting Sept. 26, neighbors of the Deauville Inn brought legal representation.
Attorney Ray Went spoke for the neighbors living on Winthrop Avenue near the Deauville Inn in Strathmere. Went’s remarks were characterized by a theme: “enough is enough.”
“Our interest is now not on changing the Inn's behavior since we have been waiting for over a year for it to adhere to its site plan requirements as well as the numerous warnings it's received regarding safety, parking and noise problems,” the attorney said. “We are now totally invested in punitive measures that would focus on imposition of fines on the Deauville for these persistent violations.”
The group of neighbors is looking to the New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control to suspend the Inn’s liquor license. “We need prosecution of the Deauville through the courts since the Township is not enforcing its own laws. Litigation will be expensive for everyone and so we hope that finally something will be done,” Went concluded.
Over the course of several months, Strathmere residents have appeared before the township’s committee to argue their point that the Deauville Inn and its new owners are not good neighbors. Despite their periodic promises to improve operations to meet residents’ expectations, they say the Inn continues to have loud music and performances outside permitted hours, attract crowds and cause parking problems on the street.
The overall safety concerns have been termed “out of hand” by the group of residents. Neighbors also have argued that Deauville operations do not meet the master plan goals which seek to promote small-scale businesses for the quaint and historic village of Strathmere.
Adam Modder, vice president of operations at the Deauville Inn told the Herald the allegations are completely off base. Modder says that Dr. Tim Fox, the health entrepreneur and physical therapist who acquired the Inn, is a committed Strathmere resident.
“Dr. Fox denies the allegations. Far from ignoring the neighbors’ concerns, he and his management team have worked cooperatively with the township to manage the effects of the Deauville’s success and comply with all municipal and state requirements,” Modder stated.
Went’s appearance Sept. 26 was another effort to keep the neighbors’ concerns top of mind for township leaders.
Fox and Modder appear to be disappointed, but unsurprised.
“Dr. Fox has endured many similar attacks by these neighbors since he acquired the property. However, their threat to ‘pursue punitive measures’ seems to indicate that they are now interested in punishing Dr. Fox. This is disappointing, but not totally unexpected in light of their continual criticisms,” Modder told the Herald.
Modder said the Deauville Inn uses a sound limiter to control music volume and that the staff is trained to be considerate of neighboring property owners.
On the agenda for discussion Sept. 26 was a closed session item regarding potential Deauville litigation about “alleged violations.” Neither Upper’s Business Administrator Gary DeMarzo nor township solicitor Dan Reeves offered any additional comment about the closed session.
It appears Fox hopes to resolve this without the courts. “He would welcome a meeting with the neighbors in hopes that direct communication might improve the relationship,” Modder concluded.
Email csailer@cmcherald.com with thoughts or news tips.