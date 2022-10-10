TUCKAHOE – Nine-year-old canine Ezekiel had his own party Oct. 7 as his human parents, Mary and Tom Lyons celebrated Ezekiel’s career with a gathering of fans.
Mary and Tom are both retired. Mary worked for 46 years as a special education science teacher and Tom worked as an electrician for 36 years.
The celebratory dinner took place at the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church (UMC) and commemorated Ezekiel’s retirement from service as a therapy dog. Ezekiel has spent his years working as an emergency management and crisis response therapy dog.
Attendees recounted the many ways Ezekiel has made their lives better.
Tuckahoe UMC’s Pastor Mike Chapman said, “it takes very special parents to have raised Ezekiel, instead of putting him by the wayside just because he was deaf. God uses his animals to heal the broken.”
Township committee member Kim Hayes remarked, “I saw the power of Ezekiel’s empathy immediately and how he directed it towards the children.”
The Lyons opted to hold Ezekiel’s special day at the church because they are members there. Ezekiel has done special Sunday school lessons and given other messages to the congregation’s children.
Ezekiel’s long career has seen him travel across South Jersey for over 700 community visits. Because he is deaf, the canine responds to American Sign Language (ASL) commands as he helps provide life-improving therapy.
“Ezekiel is fluent in ASL, which I taught him through lots of repetition and treats. He has eleven certifications that have supported his work as a therapy dog since he was five months old in many diverse circumstances,” Mary Lyons explained. “His credentials include multiple American Kennel Club levels of therapy designations from ‘Advanced’ to ‘Distinguished’ and up to the top level, ‘Supreme.’ Ezekiel has worked as a therapy dog for 911 dispatch in Cumberland County, the Dennis Township Fire Department, schools, drug and other rehab centers, youth conferences and churches. He has responded to over 350 crisis response situations with the Upper Township Rescue Squad.”
Tom Lyons reminisces about the day the special canine came into their lives.
“Ezekiel came into our lives when a teacher friend called saying that he needed a home because he was deaf and would not be kept where he was. He and I immediately bonded while I was recovering at home from prostate cancer. He never left my side throughout and was absolutely instrumental in my recovery. You can say we both saved each other,” Tom explained.
Mary summed up why Ezekiel is truly considered a legend.
“Ezekiel has worked hard since he was a pup and now it’s time for him to chill on the couch and play with his brothers, two-year-old Wilson, also a therapy dog, and Maverick, who is four years old. Ezekiel has faithfully served children and adults for these nine years, providing comfort and love to all he meets…He has changed the hearts of others, one at a time.”
