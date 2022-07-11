NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GRASSY SOUND – A roughly 30-foot humpback whale was found under a dock across from the Grassy Sound Marina July 10.

Reports and photos circulating on social media indicated boaters had spotted the whale’s body floating around the area in the days prior to the discovery.

State troopers from the Marine Services Bureau at the North Wildwood Station responded to the report.

Members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center arrived on scene and decided it would be best to remove the body.

New Jersey State Police assess the situation underneath a dock where a humpback whale's body was found July 10, 2022.

Grassy Sound Marina wrote on Facebook that a terrapin had been feasting on the body of the whale.

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife, in coordination with New Jersey State Police and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, was able to remove the whale during high tide via Old Turtle Thoroughfare late in the afternoon July 10, according to a State Police spokesperson.

